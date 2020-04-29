Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $435,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

