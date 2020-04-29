Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $4.30 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,235 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after buying an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $288.36 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

