Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $351,000 in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

