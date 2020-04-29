Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $1.81 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $161.36 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

