Citizens National Bank Trust Department Invests $1.38 Million in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Boeing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Boeing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.84. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

