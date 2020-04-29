Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 5,900 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.92.

TGT stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

