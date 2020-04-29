Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 36,480 Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 36,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

