Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys Shares of 3,297 iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $230.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.34. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.1703 dividend. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

