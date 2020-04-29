Citizens National Bank Trust Department Buys New Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $75,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

