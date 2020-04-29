Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 2,550 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $333.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.