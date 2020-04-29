Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 816.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $167.43 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $213.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -930.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

In related news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

