Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Caterpillar makes up 1.6% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,579,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $115.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

