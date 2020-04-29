Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $335.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.19.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

