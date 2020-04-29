Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

