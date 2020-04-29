Certified Advisory Corp Sells 927 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

UTF stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

