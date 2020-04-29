Certified Advisory Corp Sells 807 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of O stock opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

