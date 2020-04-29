Certified Advisory Corp Sells 181 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,880,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 115,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

