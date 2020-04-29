Certified Advisory Corp Sells 179 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.