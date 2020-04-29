Certified Advisory Corp Sells 12,707 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

FLOT stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38.

