Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,122 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.