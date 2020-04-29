Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $161.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $164.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,022,855.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.69.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

