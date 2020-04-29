Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $217.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

