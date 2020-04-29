Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

