Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Clorox by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $186.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.57.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

