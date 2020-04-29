Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,562,000 after purchasing an additional 996,993 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 904,020 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,423,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,126,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,217,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.