Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 354 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

