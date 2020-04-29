Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 1,426 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 121.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,737,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,910,000 after acquiring an additional 255,447 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,628,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,599,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after acquiring an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,697,000 after acquiring an additional 248,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.