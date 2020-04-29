Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

