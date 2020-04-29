Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NEE stock opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.44. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

