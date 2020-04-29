Certified Advisory Corp Has $368,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of GE opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

