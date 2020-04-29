Certified Advisory Corp Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,175,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

NYSE TFC opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.60.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.