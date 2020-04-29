Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,054,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,688 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $262.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.14 and its 200-day moving average is $278.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

