Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 79.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.