Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,922 shares of company stock worth $15,669,538. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Summit Redstone raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

AMD stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $59.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.