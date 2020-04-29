Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 413.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,658,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,569 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,489,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,396,000.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.