Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

