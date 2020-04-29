Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BP by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $9,611,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

BP stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

