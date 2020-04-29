Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 438 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.