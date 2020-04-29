Centerpoint Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

