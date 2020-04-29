Cedar Capital LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,184.50 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,903.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,404.82.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

