Carlson Capital Management Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.3% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 1,771.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after buying an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

T stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

