Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 78 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $873.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,183.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,317.25. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.