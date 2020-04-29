CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

