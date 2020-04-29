CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,071.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28.

