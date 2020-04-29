CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $537,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.6267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

