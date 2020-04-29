CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.61.

Shares of INTU opened at $271.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.