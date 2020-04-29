CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 7,167 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

