CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 367 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $239.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average is $242.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

