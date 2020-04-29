CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 758,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,737,000 after acquiring an additional 66,162 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in American Water Works by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $126.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

