CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,955,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,602,081,000 after acquiring an additional 96,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,066,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $804,625,000 after acquiring an additional 93,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

LMT opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

